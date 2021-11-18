Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEX, NET, ARLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), where a total of 4,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of TEX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 644,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of TEX. Below is a chart showing TEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 20,184 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 4,522 contracts, representing approximately 452,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

