Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEN, NVAX, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN), where a total volume of 6,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 681,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 36,023 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 71,322 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 19,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

