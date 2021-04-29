Notable Thursday Option Activity: TECH, ROKU, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), where a total of 4,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 418,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 212% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 197,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,200 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 64,988 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 194.5% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 12,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 228,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 16,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TECH options, ROKU options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.