Notable Thursday Option Activity: TECH, LULU, MTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), where a total of 864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 122,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 11,768 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 2,152 contracts, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares or approximately 68% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TECH options, LULU options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

