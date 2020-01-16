Markets
TECH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TECH, LULU, MTN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH), where a total of 864 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 122,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 11,768 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 2,152 contracts, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares or approximately 68% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TECH options, LULU options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TECH LULU MTN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular