Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, PRLD, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 23,319 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 9,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,200 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PRLD) saw options trading volume of 2,587 contracts, representing approximately 258,700 underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of PRLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 325,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,400 underlying shares of PRLD. Below is a chart showing PRLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 42,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

