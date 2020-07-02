Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDOC, RAD, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 13,167 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) options are showing a volume of 22,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 3,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,600 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 35,363 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

