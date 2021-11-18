Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDOC, DIS, FL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 55,590 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 189.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 225,181 contracts, representing approximately 22.5 million underlying shares or approximately 168% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) saw options trading volume of 23,153 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 163.4% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,100 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

