Markets
TDG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDG, NOC, URI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 2,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 370,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,694 contracts, representing approximately 469,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,960 contracts, representing approximately 596,000 underlying shares or approximately 51% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, NOC options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDG NOC URI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular