Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDG, NOC, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 2,645 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 370,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,694 contracts, representing approximately 469,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,960 contracts, representing approximately 596,000 underlying shares or approximately 51% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, NOC options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

