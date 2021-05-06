Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDG, NEM, KR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 25,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 31,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 8,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

