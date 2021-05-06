Markets
TDG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TDG, NEM, KR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG), where a total of 1,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 229,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 25,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 31,992 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 8,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TDG options, NEM options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDG NEM KR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular