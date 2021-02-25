Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: T, NEWR, INTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total of 186,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month of 39.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 21,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) options are showing a volume of 4,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 466,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 132,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 8,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,400 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

