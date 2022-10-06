Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYF, ATVI, VZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total volume of 29,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 24,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 35,349 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 108,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 13,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SYF options, ATVI options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
