Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, DIS, WD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 13,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 85,014 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 3,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) saw options trading volume of 1,051 contracts, representing approximately 105,100 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,300 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

