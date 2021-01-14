Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: STZ, UAL, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 6,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 615,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 65,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

