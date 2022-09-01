Notable Thursday Option Activity: STZ, DXC, FCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total of 4,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 965,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 8,739 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 873,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 62,581 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
