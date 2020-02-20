Notable Thursday Option Activity: STX, UNP, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 13,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55.50 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 2,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,400 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 12,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 8,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,300 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 70,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

