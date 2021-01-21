Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: STX, DFS, VIAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 14,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 10,800 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 29, 2021, with 677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,700 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 55,312 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

