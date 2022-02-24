Notable Thursday Option Activity: STNG, MRNS, HLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 8,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 818,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.7% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS) saw options trading volume of 1,462 contracts, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 9,449 contracts, representing approximately 944,900 underlying shares or approximately 76.9% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STNG options, MRNS options, or HLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

