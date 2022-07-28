Notable Thursday Option Activity: STEM, PANW, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM), where a total volume of 17,814 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of STEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 11,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of STEM. Below is a chart showing STEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 8,097 contracts, representing approximately 809,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 92,645 contracts, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STEM options, PANW options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
