Notable Thursday Option Activity: STAA, MA, RUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total of 2,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 419,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 32,918 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,000 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STAA options, MA options, or RUN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.