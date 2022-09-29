Notable Thursday Option Activity: STAA, MA, RUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA), where a total of 2,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 419,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 14,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 32,918 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,000 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

