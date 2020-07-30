Notable Thursday Option Activity: SSNC, NOC, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC), where a total volume of 6,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of SSNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of SSNC. Below is a chart showing SSNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,655 contracts, representing approximately 465,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 98,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 7,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

