Markets
SRPT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, LUV, COST

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 5,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 46,144 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,600 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,408 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, LUV options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRPT LUV COST

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular