Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, LUV, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 5,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 46,144 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,600 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,408 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

