Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, LNC, NOVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 6,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 618,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.3% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 10,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,000 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 19,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,900 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

