Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, DG, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 7,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 717,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 8,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 890,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 2,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,700 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 18,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, DG options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

