Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRG, BA, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG), where a total volume of 6,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 625,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.7% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 73,498 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 6,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,606 contracts, representing approximately 460,600 underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRG options, BA options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.