Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRG, BA, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG), where a total volume of 6,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 625,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.7% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 73,498 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 6,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,606 contracts, representing approximately 460,600 underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 589,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

