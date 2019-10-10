Notable Thursday Option Activity: SRC, PANW, ALLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: SRC), where a total of 3,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of SRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 727,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares of SRC. Below is a chart showing SRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 5,117 contracts, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 16,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

