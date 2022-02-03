Markets
SQ

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SQ, U, PTEN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 210,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 6,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 55,767 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 113.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 28,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,300 underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, U options, or PTEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ U PTEN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular