Notable Thursday Option Activity: SQ, U, PTEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 210,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 6,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 55,767 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 113.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 28,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,300 underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, U options, or PTEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

