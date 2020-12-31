Notable Thursday Option Activity: SQ, ROKU, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 84,285 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 7,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 44,019 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 2,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 18,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, ROKU options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.