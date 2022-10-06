Notable Thursday Option Activity: SQ, KNX, PFE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 87,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 9,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) options are showing a volume of 11,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 108,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 25,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

