Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPWR, INTC, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR), where a total of 18,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,200 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 152,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 7,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,700 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 4,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPWR options, INTC options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
