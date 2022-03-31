Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPTN, WMT, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN), where a total volume of 4,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 487,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.5% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 72,530 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 90.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 8,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 18,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
