Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPTN, AX, NCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN), where a total of 45,766 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1174.6% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 389,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 12,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 16,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 358.4% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,100 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) saw options trading volume of 63,828 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 353.9% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 13,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPTN options, AX options, or NCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
