Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, PINS, NEWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 8,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 827,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 81,651 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 7,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,700 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR) options are showing a volume of 4,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

