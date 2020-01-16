Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPLK, SSB, NVRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 7,562 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 756,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

South State Corp (Symbol: SSB) saw options trading volume of 706 contracts, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of SSB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of SSB. Below is a chart showing SSB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 1,830 contracts, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

