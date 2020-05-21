Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPLK, ASPS, LSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total of 25,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 2,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (Symbol: ASPS) saw options trading volume of 1,115 contracts, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares or approximately 99% of ASPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ASPS. Below is a chart showing ASPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI) options are showing a volume of 3,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.4% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, ASPS options, or LSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

