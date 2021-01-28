Markets
SPCE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPCE, CAR, RLMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 198,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 21,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 13,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD) saw options trading volume of 725 contracts, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPCE options, CAR options, or RLMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE CAR RLMD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular