Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPCE, CAR, RLMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total of 198,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 21,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 13,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD) saw options trading volume of 725 contracts, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,200 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPCE options, CAR options, or RLMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

