Notable Thursday Option Activity: SO, BANC, FFBC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Southern Company (Symbol: SO), where a total of 28,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.1% of SO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,200 underlying shares of SO. Below is a chart showing SO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC) options are showing a volume of 2,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 220,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) saw options trading volume of 2,000 contracts, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares or approximately 61% of FFBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FFBC. Below is a chart showing FFBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SO options, BANC options, or FFBC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.