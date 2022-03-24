Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, TDG, ENTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 50,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 6,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 2,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 234,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 405,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) options are showing a volume of 7,360 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 736,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, TDG options, or ENTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.