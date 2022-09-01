Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, AI, IGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 81,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 15,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 11,489 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

