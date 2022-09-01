Markets
SNOW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, AI, IGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 81,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 15,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,800 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 11,489 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, AI options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

