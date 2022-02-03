Notable Thursday Option Activity: SM, HON, AVNW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), where a total volume of 13,801 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 20,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aviat Networks, Inc. (Symbol: AVNW) options are showing a volume of 667 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of AVNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of AVNW. Below is a chart showing AVNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SM options, HON options, or AVNW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.