Notable Thursday Option Activity: SM, BBBY, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), where a total of 11,380 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of SM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares of SM. Below is a chart showing SM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) saw options trading volume of 28,481 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,900 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 16,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SM options, BBBY options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
