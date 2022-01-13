Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLCA, HAL, PLUG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Silica Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SLCA), where a total of 3,223 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.5% of SLCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 795,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of SLCA. Below is a chart showing SLCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 35,211 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 67,319 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 7,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

