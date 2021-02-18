Markets
SKYW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SKYW, WDAY, BAND

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total volume of 1,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 11,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 2,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SKYW options, WDAY options, or BAND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SKYW WDAY BAND

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest