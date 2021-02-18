Notable Thursday Option Activity: SKYW, WDAY, BAND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total volume of 1,960 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 11,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 2,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKYW options, WDAY options, or BAND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.