Notable Thursday Option Activity: SKX, NTGR, HLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total volume of 15,945 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,600 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 2,845 contracts, representing approximately 284,500 underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) saw options trading volume of 6,874 contracts, representing approximately 687,400 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

