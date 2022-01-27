Notable Thursday Option Activity: SKIN, SNOW, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN), where a total of 15,486 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 6,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,300 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 20,533 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 2,174 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
