Notable Thursday Option Activity: SGRY, HZNP, CI

Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY), where a total volume of 2,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 205,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) saw options trading volume of 20,012 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 11,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,400 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

