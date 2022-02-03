Notable Thursday Option Activity: SGFY, PLTK, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY), where a total volume of 8,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 865,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of SGFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,600 underlying shares of SGFY. Below is a chart showing SGFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) saw options trading volume of 9,567 contracts, representing approximately 956,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 764,000 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 17,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 3,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
