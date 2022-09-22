Notable Thursday Option Activity: SGEN, TWTR, VRAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total volume of 7,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 741,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,200 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 74,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 6,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,700 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY) saw options trading volume of 5,661 contracts, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,100 underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

