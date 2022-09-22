Notable Thursday Option Activity: SG, AMC, GFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 10,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 153,248 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 9,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,100 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 1,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SG options, AMC options, or GFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.