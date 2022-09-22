Notable Thursday Option Activity: SG, AMC, GFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sweetgreen Inc Class A (Symbol: SG), where a total volume of 10,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 153,248 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 9,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,100 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 1,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,600 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SG options, AMC options, or GFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.