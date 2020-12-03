Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, CCL, LMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 51,182 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 4,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 518,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 42,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,146 contracts, representing approximately 814,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

