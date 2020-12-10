Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, BKNG, AMBC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 126,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 223.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 12,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 7,951 contracts, representing approximately 795,100 underlying shares or approximately 210.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2150 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 7,848 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 200.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

